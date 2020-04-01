AEW Reveals First TNT Championship Tournament Matches

The first four competitors in the All Elite Wrestling TNT Championship tournament have revealed. The names make up one complete side of the eventual eight-man bracket. The other side of the bracket will be revealed on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night. It was just yesterday that the company revealed the TNT Championship, a new spin on a television championship, which will become the company's official secondary title. Given the depth of the roster already, it made sense to have a second championship and the thought of a tournament like this has piqued the interest of wrestling fans during a very down period thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

AEW revealed in a posting to social media that Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin will wrestle in the first round of the tournament, and Cody Rhodes will take on Shawn Spears. Allin and Guevara recently had a very good match at the Dynamite PPV event in Chicago, while Cody and Spears faced off at AEW All Out back in August. The winners of these two matches will face each other in the semi-finals of the tournament.

The winner of the single elimination tournament will be crowned the first TNT Champion at AEW Double Or Nothing, the company's next PPV event scheduled for Saturday, May 23rd in Las Vegas, Nevada.

IT'S OFFICIAL!

The Quarterfinal matches in one half of the bracket!@Perfec10n vs @CodyRhodes @sammyguevara vs @DarbyAllin The other half of the bracket will be announced tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/d12JDVk5hK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 31, 2020

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, AEW has moved their upcoming television tapings to an undisclosed location. Dynamite has previously been taking place at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Which of these matches are you looking forward to the most? Who else do you want to see revealed for this tournament? Let us know in our comments section below.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.