WWE WrestleMania 36: News On Match Order For Both Nights

WrestleMania 36 will be split across two nights for the first time in the history of the event, yet as the show draws near, we still don't know who will be wrestling on which night. WWE has kept the taping results from last week well under wraps since they occurred, but seeing as how the show is taped, they can decide to air the matches in whichever order they see fit. Though some rumors have leaked previously about which matches might be headlining on Saturday and Sunday night, we don't know for sure.

And with that, the Twitter account WrestleVotes (which has broken numerous stories in the past) has noted some new information in regards to the airing of WrestleMania 36. The first note is in regards to the "off location" matches, that being the "Graveyard Match" between The Undertaker and AJ Styles as well as the "Firefly Fun House Match" between John Cena and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. The account notes that these matches are currently scheduled to air on separate nights.

The next note deals with the main men's and women's title matches. As has seemed like it would be the case, WWE plans to air the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship matches on separate nights. The same rings true for what is being billed as the top two (sorry, SmackDown) women's championship matches, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler. No word yet on which night the SmackDown Women's Championship match might be coupled in with.

Here is the WWE WrestleMania 36 card:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. TBD

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun House Match)

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match)

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE RAW Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: TBD

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

Hosted by Rob Gronkowski

