UFC Fans Think Dana White Is Turning Into a Mortal Kombat Villain With His Private Island Plan
UFC president Dana White has been trying to weeks to move forward with scheduled UFC events during the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday he claimed to have a new plan — secure a private island that will fly out fighters and host events on a weekly basis. In an interview with TMZ, White claimed, "I am a day or two away from securing a private island. I have a private island that I've secured; we're getting the infrastructure put in now, so I'm gonna start doing the international fights, too.
"With international fighters, because I won't be able to get international fighters into the U.S., I have a private island that I'm gonna start flying them all in and doing international fights from there. So as of April 18th, the UFC is back up and running," he added.
If "Rich guy buys a private island to host a fighting tournament" sounds familiar, it's because it's the plot of Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, Dead or Alive and numerous Kung Fu movies. MMA fans were quick to point that out online, saying that White was turning into Shang Tsung.
Check out some of the best reactions to White's idea in the list below.
Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
Uncanny Resemblance
Dana White setting up his own private fight island like motherfucking DANG TSUNG pic.twitter.com/c8XIUH2Ofj— 🤜Smokey J👊MMA🤛 (@smokeyjmma) April 7, 2020
Beware of Portals
Dana White is literally Shang Tsung inviting fighters to his island to compete in MORTAL KOMB-oh, mortal combat. Just the normal kind. Though with the current climate of things, I wouldn't be surprised if they find a portal to Outworld on this island to begin Mortal Kombat rules. pic.twitter.com/N6x7tCRPbN— newLEGACY Slip (@newLEGACYslip) April 7, 2020
It Has BEGUN!
Bringing fighters to a private island to compete is exactly the plot of the first Mortal Kombat so Dana White is clearly Shang Tsung in disguise. pic.twitter.com/DarUD8GP2B— Martin S Dixon (@BunnySuicida) April 7, 2020
Adds Up
Dana has secured a fight island
Hes stacking a weekly tournament of fights
Hes flying in fighters to a secret location that they won’t even know
This is happening while the fate of the world is tenuous
Dana White is Shang Tsung, this is Mortal KombatApril 7, 2020
If This Is The Island, RUN
Dana White securing a Private Island for International UFC fights going forward really gives a Mortal Kombat Shang Tsung vibe. It's interesting to see him fighting the mainstream view of this sickness situation. pic.twitter.com/eeKqH1wWyj— Looking Into It (@echthegr8) April 7, 2020
Also Street Fighter
If Dana White doesn’t start dressing like M. Bison then what are we even doing here— america’s boyfriend: hunter davenport (@HuntyisDead) April 7, 2020
DoA
Is this Dead or Alive? https://t.co/HrdBiG8eAV— Brennan Williams (583/924🏴☠️) (@GREATBLACKOTAKU) April 7, 2020
