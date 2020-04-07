UFC Fans Think Dana White Is Turning Into a Mortal Kombat Villain With His Private Island Plan

UFC president Dana White has been trying to weeks to move forward with scheduled UFC events during the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday he claimed to have a new plan — secure a private island that will fly out fighters and host events on a weekly basis. In an interview with TMZ, White claimed, "I am a day or two away from securing a private island. I have a private island that I've secured; we're getting the infrastructure put in now, so I'm gonna start doing the international fights, too.

"With international fighters, because I won't be able to get international fighters into the U.S., I have a private island that I'm gonna start flying them all in and doing international fights from there. So as of April 18th, the UFC is back up and running," he added.

If "Rich guy buys a private island to host a fighting tournament" sounds familiar, it's because it's the plot of Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, Dead or Alive and numerous Kung Fu movies. MMA fans were quick to point that out online, saying that White was turning into Shang Tsung.

