Darby Allin Addresses AEW Future Following Sting's Retirement

For the first time in a long time, Darby Allin is on his own in All Elite Wrestling. The young superstar has been paired up with Sting for quite a while now. The Icon operated as a mentor and tag team partner to Allin over the last couple of years, but he wrestled his final match on Sunday night. In the main event of AEW Revolution, Darby Allin and Sting beat the Young Bucks to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and the match was followed by Sting's official retirement and the vacating of the tag titles.

So what's next for Darby Allin, now that Sting is gone? He has a match against Jay White at AEW Big Business next Wednesday, and then he's heading out to climb Mount Everest. On this week's new episode of AEW Dynamite, Allin addressed the fans about his future.

"This isn't gonna be easy, Tony," Allin began. "You know it's funny to think about it. About five years ago I was homeless about 40 minutes away from here, in downtown Atlanta. And then Sunday I was main-eventing one of AEW's best pay-per-views of all time in Sting's retirement match. I said I'd stop at nothing to make sure his career ended with the respect it deserved, and I felt like I did just that. I'm lacerated, I'm beat up, I'm tired. But what's next for Darby Allin? Next week at Big Business I got a match against Jay White. Then on March 21st I'm flying to go climb Mount Everest. And this is just me talking from the heart here. This is me talking from the heart. There is no guarantee that I"m going to come back alive from Mount Everest. I just wanted to take the time to say thank you to every fan. And thank you to AEW for giving me this dream. And if next week is my last ever match, I'm going to do what I always do, and that is go out fighting for my life."

Allin continued on and confirmed that he has no interest in continuing in AEW's tag team division without Sting as a partner. So their titles will indeed be vacated and a new pair of champions will be crowned, as AEW confirmed earlier in the show.

"And as for this tag championship, everyone asks me, 'Why not just keep defending it and find a new partner?' Well let's get serious here, Tony. I can't replace the Icon Sting. So next team that wins this, congratulations," Allin said, dropping his title belt in the middle of the ring.

To find the next World Tag Team Champions, AEW will be holding a tournament across its various shows over the next few weeks. Pairs competing in the tournament have yet to be announced.

