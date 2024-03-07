Swerve Makes Face Turn Official on AEW Dynamite, World Title Match Set for Big Business

The season premiere of AEW Dynamite got things started by dealing with the direct fallout from AEW Revolution, and there was plenty of spice to go around. That's because Swerve, Samoa Joe, and the Undisputed Kingdom all had things to say about the next AEW World Championship contender. Throughout the tense promo battle, Joe took shots at Swerve, Swerve took shots at Joe and Adam Cole with an unexpected Britt Baker reference, and then a match was made official right then and there. By the end of the match, Undisputed Kingdom got their wish and will have Wardlow facing Samoa Joe for the Title at Big Business.

It was quite the eventful segment too, as not only did we get a Title match booked, but we also set up Swerve as a full-on babyface coming out of the segment, and the rivalry between Swerve and Samoa Joe was further established. Swerve then lit up Adam Cole and the Kingdom by referencing Britt Baker.

Swerve called Cole Dr. Claw from Inspector Gadget, and then said "If you need new clients I've got Britt Baker's second phone number right here." That incensed Cole, and that's when Cole made it clear Wardlow was next in line for a Title shot.

This all started when Swerve was wondering if he was destined to be around the main event picture but never actually win the Title. Swerve chants broke out and Swerve thought perhaps this was all karma for all the bad things he's done in AEW. Swerve ultimately said though that something felt different at Revolution.

"I'mma tell ya'll little something. Something about Sunday felt really different. I go to all these arenas. I'm seeing ya'll sing, do the dance, all that. But something felt really different, and it felt like people were rooting me for the first time," Swerve said. "It felt like ya'll really wanted me to win and make history. I've actually heard people flew across the country from my home city just to be in the presence of Swerve and winning, making history. And for that, I won't let you down."

"The fact remains, nothing changes from this point on. Samoa Joe, Joe whether you know it or not, I'm coming for you," Swerve said. "I don't know when. I don't know where, but I will defeat you for the AEW Championship." Joe then came out and addressed Swerve, bringing up the fact that he defeated him at Revolution, though Swerve pointed out that wasn't one-on-one. Then the Undisputed Kingdom came out to the ring.

"Who's ready for story time with Adam Cole Bay Bay. The only story worth talking about after the Revolution ppv is Undisputed Kingdom," Cole said. "Roderick Strong is your new AEW International Champion. Mike Bennett and Matt Taven are still the greatest ROH Tag Team Champions of all time. And then there's you two. Samoa Joe don't get me wrong you are big and bad, but let's get real. The only reason you're Champion right now is because we let it happen. And Swerve, the hot new thing right everybody? Six months from now no one is going to give a damn about you, and the only thing you're going to swerve from is the AEW Main event scene because there's no way you're going to win the Title."

"There is one who will win it, and his name is Wardlow. Very very soon Wardlow is going to challenge and win the AEW Championship, and when he does he will bring it home to its rightful place," Cole said. That drew out the Britt Baker line from Swerve, and then Cole tried to make the match between them all for another night, but Tony Khan made it official for tonight instead. After Swerve got the pin and the win, Joe attacked him, and then it was made official that at Big Business it will be Joe vs Wardlow for the AEW World Championship.

