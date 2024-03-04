Tony Khan Makes Historic Decision Regarding Top AEW Championship's Future

Sting has retired on top. This past Sunday at AEW Revolution, Sting and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships, meaning The Icon's final match ended with him remaining champion. Beyond that, Sting walks away from the ring with an undefeated record in AEW, as he and Darby Allin scored a perfect 29-0 record over their three-year stretch of teaming together. While there is optimism that Sting will be back for the odd appearance here and there, the 64-year-old wrestling legend has emphasized that his in-ring run has officially come to a close.

What Happens With The AEW Tag Team Titles?

(Photo: AEW)

AEW is without tag team champions.

Following AEW Revolution, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Sting and Darby Allin will vacate the AEW Tag Team Championships following the duo's victory over The Young Bucks. Khan added that new champions would be decided in a tournament. Details about said tournament remain close to the vest at this time, but Khan did note that it would have more than one bracket.

While AEW has vacated championships in the past (CM Punk as AEW World Champion, The Elite as AEW Trios Champions, Thunder Rosa as AEW Women's Champion), all of those vacancies came as a result of injury or suspension. Sting and Darby Allin leaving the AEW Tag Team Championships represents the first time that an AEW competitor has retired as champion.

It's unclear as to which tag teams will compete in the upcoming title brackets. Khan did tease that there would be some crossover with AEW's tag tournament and home networks TBS and TNT's NCAA March Madness, indicating that this tourney would at least begin sometime this month.

AEW returns to television with AEW Dynamite this Wednesday at 8 PM ET on TBS.

