AEW Revolution: Sting Wins Final Match with Darby Allin, Retires As a Champion

At AEW Revolution, Sting wrestled the Young Bucks in his final professional wrestling match. He and Darby Allin walked in the AEW World Tag Team Champions and they walked out of the Greensboro Coliseum with those belts still around their waists. A true icon of professional wrestling, Sting is one of the best to ever do it, and he got the chance to go out on top.

Allin and Sting won the championships just over three weeks ago on an episode of AEW Dynamite. They defeated Big Bill and Ricky Starkz to win their first titles as a tag team in AEW. The Bucks came calling soon after that, but Sting and Darby kept them at bay to retain the titles.

The match certainly wasn't without its own antics or memorable spots. Darby Allin dove off a ladder into a set of glass plates, leaving him cut up on the ground and out of the match for quite a while. Both Ric Flair and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat tried to lend Sting a hand, but they both received personalized invitations to The Superkick Party.

After the match, Sting took the microphone and thanked the crowd for everything over the years. He also referred to the match as one moment he won't ever forget. He also called Darby Allin the greatest tag team partner he's ever had.

Earlier this week, during the AEW Revolution media call, AEW CEO Tony Khan talked about Sting and what the Icon's future might hold after he hangs up his boots.

"Last night he joked and said he was going to come back and throw on the headset," Khan said. "When Sting came back in 2020, he did not need the money. He's a great person and has made great investments. He does this because he loves it." Khan also refers to Sting as AEW's "greatest legend."

With Sting retiring and vacating the tag team titles, AEW will now need to put some emphasis on putting over a new tag team. It's unclear if Darby Allin will get a shot at defending the titles with a new partner.