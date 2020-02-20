Former WWE Superstar Austin Aries Backstage at AEW Dynamite

Former WWE, Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor star Austin Aries is backstage at tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. WWE fans will recognize Aries from his time in WWE from 2016-17, where he worked on the NXT roster, helped with commentary while he recovered from an injury and feuded with Neville (now known as PAC) for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. He then returned to Impact Wrestling and had another run as Impact World Heavyweight Champion in 2018. He left the company again and has since appeared on various independent shows as a free agent.

According to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, Aries is merely in attendance to watch the show.

The former world champion confirmed he was in Atlanta (alongside Diamond Dallas Page) via his Instagram.

He then teased being at the actual show.

View this post on Instagram It’s a little dark, but I’m feeling dynamite. A post shared by Austin Aries (@austinhealyaries) on Feb 19, 2020 at 4:48pm PST

