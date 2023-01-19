AEW Fans Are Convinced a Women's Blood & Guts Match is On The Way

This week's AEW Dynamite saw Saraya and Toni Storm firmly establish themselves as heels as they attacked Willow Nightengale following her match with Storm and chastized other members of the women's roster that they claimed to be the "AEW Originals." Saraya's contempt for women who never made it to the WWE shined through during her feud with Dr. Britt Baker and she was shocked when Ruby Soho, another former WWE star, ran to Willow's aid to help break up the beatdown.

This continued the growing speculation online that AEW is looking to run its first Women's Blood & Guts match, the company's version of WCW's violent WarGames double-ringed cage match. The teams would ideally be comprised of AEW Originals like Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Willow while Saraya's team would be able to pick from any ex-WWE stars (of which there are plenty). Do you think that's the plan? And who would you like to see on each team? Let us know in the comments and check out the speculation below: