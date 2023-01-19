AEW Fans Are Convinced a Women's Blood & Guts Match is On The Way
This week's AEW Dynamite saw Saraya and Toni Storm firmly establish themselves as heels as they attacked Willow Nightengale following her match with Storm and chastized other members of the women's roster that they claimed to be the "AEW Originals." Saraya's contempt for women who never made it to the WWE shined through during her feud with Dr. Britt Baker and she was shocked when Ruby Soho, another former WWE star, ran to Willow's aid to help break up the beatdown.
This continued the growing speculation online that AEW is looking to run its first Women's Blood & Guts match, the company's version of WCW's violent WarGames double-ringed cage match. The teams would ideally be comprised of AEW Originals like Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Willow while Saraya's team would be able to pick from any ex-WWE stars (of which there are plenty). Do you think that's the plan? And who would you like to see on each team? Let us know in the comments and check out the speculation below:
A Solid Lineup
Okay here is my dream women’s Blood and Guts using only talent they currently have. Who’s in your 5 on 5?? #AEWDynamite— Kiley Fuller | Fightful Overbooked (@fuller_kiley) January 19, 2023
(Riho or Stat is the real question for me 💔) pic.twitter.com/KRWFigDcaS
Add in Mercedes
Here’s my prediction for Blood and Guts 2023 🩸#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/u9wMBqRa5L— Cody Nichols (@AllEliteCody) January 19, 2023
You Have Our Attention
Ladies and gentlemen, may I have your attention please?#AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWBloodAndGuts #BloodAndGuts pic.twitter.com/QWSDnEEnFf— Joongi (@Joongi__) January 15, 2023
"These AEW Homegrown girls..."
"The problem is these AEW home grown girls...they don't know what we know" AEW effectively heel turns Saraya and Toni Storm. pic.twitter.com/BxhhofWF4m— DS Ring the Belle 🔔 (@ringthebelleds) January 19, 2023
Hear Them Out
Hear me out:
AEW Originals vs AEW Outsiders
Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, Ruby Soho, & Willow Nightingale vs Saraya, Toni Storm, Mandy Rose, Athena, and... Mercedes Mone!
BLOOD N' GUTS!
First time ever for the women.
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/TgU7kFyWHU— Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) January 19, 2023
Quite The Tagline
Outsiders vs Originals
Saraya, Storm, Ruby , Mercedes vs Brit, Jamie , Shida, Willow in the cage pic.twitter.com/t4P0zvGWjo— JrNow☄ (@JrNow1) January 19, 2023
100%
Toni Storm just verbally confirmed an AEW Originals vs Outsiders feud for the their division.
Yeah, they should 100% do Women's Blood & Guts this year.— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) January 19, 2023