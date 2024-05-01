WWE's Trick Williams Hilariously Kicks Off Whoop That Era at NXT Spring Breakin'

In the thrilling main event of WWE NXT Spring Breakin' week one, Ilja Dragunov put his NXT Championship on the line once again, and this time the challenger was fan favorite Trick Williams. Dragunov looked to have the match sewn up several times, but it was ultimately Williams who took down the mad dragon and emerged as the new Champion. Williams kicked off week two of Spring Breakin' and officially rang in the Trick Williams era of NXT in the way that only he can, titling this era the Whoop That Era. After a hilarious back and forth with Lash Legend, it would appear Williams is going to be just fine in the role of NXT's top star.

Williams came out to big chants, and he was all smiles. Williams said, "Let's get straight to business. I talked about this. I dreamed for this. We all wanted this. Trick Williams is your new NXT Champion!" You deserve it chants broke out, and Williams thanked someone who was important in making this happen, and that was Ilja Dragunov. He said Dragunov pushed him to levels he had never been, and he thanked him for everything he did for him and for NXT. "Ilja, do your thing dawg. Raw just got a good one," Williams said.

"I think we're going to call this era the Whoop that era," Williams said, and it didn't take long for Whoop That Era chants to break out. "It is whoop that era, we will continue to break records, and we will continue to make history," Williams said.

Then Meta-Four's Lash Legend came out and congratulated Williams. "I just had to come out here and let you know you did your thing last week sweetie," Legend said. "Oh, and guess what? You are now the new NXT Champion. Let's talk about it!"

Williams then brought up the last time they were in the ring together, when she hit him. Williams said, "I know exactly what your type is. You think I'm your little Reeses cup don't you? I bet you want to take this gold off and get straight to the chocolate on the inside don't you?"

"I don't like Reese's cups, I like Kit Kat chocolate bars," Legend said. Williams countered with, "Well let me break you off then." The crowd chanted weak in the knees and Williams obliged with a dance. Then Legend pointed to the envelope she held, saying that inside was the truth. Williams asked what was inside the envelope, and all Legend would say is, "All jokes aside, enjoy your Title run, because it will all come crashing down."

What did you think of the beginning of the Trick Williams era in WWE NXT? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!