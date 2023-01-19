Jay Briscoe Ring of Honor Tribute Show Announced as AEW Wrestlers Pay Their Respects

ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) tragically passed away at the age of 38 earlier this week. AEW Dynamite opened this week's show with a tribute to the decorated ROH star, which was followed by Tony Khan's announcement that ROH would be taping a special tribute show after this week's Dynamite at the Save Mart Center in Fresno. While the special won't air live, it will be available on the HonorClub streaming service and YouTube channel. Khan also assured that the special would not be blocked by a paywall.

