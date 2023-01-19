Jay Briscoe Ring of Honor Tribute Show Announced as AEW Wrestlers Pay Their Respects
ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) tragically passed away at the age of 38 earlier this week. AEW Dynamite opened this week's show with a tribute to the decorated ROH star, which was followed by Tony Khan's announcement that ROH would be taping a special tribute show after this week's Dynamite at the Save Mart Center in Fresno. While the special won't air live, it will be available on the HonorClub streaming service and YouTube channel. Khan also assured that the special would not be blocked by a paywall.
AEW wrestles also took the opportunity to pay tribute to Briscoe during Dynamite. You can see photos from the show below:
The Bucks
For Jay Briscoe ❤️@youngbucks @TopFlight612— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 19, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IfC5RSaWfN
prevnext
Jay, we ❤️ you forever. pic.twitter.com/QaOoj3bSkV— Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) January 19, 2023
An Emotional Entrance
prevnext
This one's for Jay.
❤️ @youngbucks #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/NGbT1fBMzc— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) January 19, 2023
Jay Lethal
prevnext
Jay Lethal is wearing an armband to honor Jay Briscoe. 💕 pic.twitter.com/S4u7aSB7oc— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) January 19, 2023
Reach for the Sky
prevnext
For Jay ♥️ #Bandido #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/sJtWD9hAgQ— NailsAndNY – Egomaniac (@NailsAndNY) January 19, 2023
American Dragon
prevnext
Bryan Danielson rocking a “JAY” armband#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/tWm9nrJaZ4— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) January 19, 2023
Excalibur's Closing Words
prev
"We are thinking about you, Jay Briscoe. You are in our hearts and minds." — Excalibur while closing out #AEWDynamite— Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) January 19, 2023