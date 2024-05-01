WWE's Oba Femi Retains Title and Wes Lee Makes Shocking Return at NXT Spring Breakin'

The first Championship up for grabs at WWE NXT Spring Breakin' was the NXT North American Championship, pitting the dominating Champion Oba Femi against Raw Superstar and one-half of the Viking Raiders Ivar. Femi has looked unstoppable at times throughout his Title reign, but this was easily the biggest challenge he's faced thus far, and Ivar proved that time and time again throughout the match, putting the Champ on his heels at several critical points. Femi would impressively find a way to get the win and overcome his biggest Title threat to date, but he would receive his next challenger right after, as Wes Lee made his shocking return to NXT and looks to be 100% back and ready to compete.

Femi and Ivar started exchanging shoves and trying to knock the other off their feet. Ivar would make that happen first, and then clotheslined Femi over the rope and to the floor, following it up with a cannonball off the ring apron. Ivar rolled Femi back into the ring and then went up top, but missed Femi. Ivar picked up the Champ and slammed him down into a cover attempt, but Femi kicked out at one.

Ivar got in a few more hits but Femi then hit a one-armed backbreaker and regrouped. Ivar hit the turnbuckle hard and rolled to the floor, and Femi followed up with forearm shots to the back of the head. Ivar bounced back and threw Femi into the steel steps, with Femi landing squarely on his shoulder. Ivar followed it up by slamming into Femi, and they broke a part of the barricade wall in the process.

Back in the ring, Femi looked to take back control, slamming Ivar into the corner turnbuckle and then throwing him into the opposite corner before hitting some elbow drops. Femi covered but Ivar kicked out at two.

Femi hit another vicious backbreaker and went for the cover, but barely got a two-count this time. Femi stayed aggressive, knocking Ivar back down to the mat with clotheslines and more strikes before going up top. Ivar met him there and they both climbed up. Femi was knocked down and Ivar continued climbing up before leaping off the turnbuckle and crashing into Femi on the floor.

The two got back in the ring and exchanged powerful strikes, and then Ivar dodged a hit and tried to springboard off the ropes, but Femi caught him and slammed him down. Femi hit a lariat and knocked Ivar down before hitting a series of uppercuts. Ivar caught him with a kick to the head and went for the pin but Femi kicked out.

Ivar went up top again but Femi caught him, lifted him up, and slammed him down into a cover. Ivar kicked out and then knocked the Champ down with a kick to the chest, and Ivar climbed to the top one more time. Ivar hit the big splash on the Champion and covered Femi, but Femi got his foot on the bottom rope to break the count.

Ivar hit a big splash but Femi then picked Ivar up into the electric chair and slammed him down. Then he hit a pop-up Powerbomb on Ivar and went for the cover, getting the pin and his most impressive win yet. Then everyone stood up when the music of Wes Lee hit, and the fan favorite was standing in the crowd and ready to go. Lee got a huge reaction and then jumped to the ring, showing that he is very much back in action. It would seem Femi vs Lee will happen sooner rather than later, and it is going to be one hell of a match when it eventually happens.

