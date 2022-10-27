AEW: Latest Update on Brawl Out Investigation, What The Elite Are Allegedly Denying

Wednesday proved to be a massive day for AEW regarding the "Brawl Out" investigation. Shortly before this week's AEW Dynamite started, a new report dropped from Wrestling Inc. further explaining CM Punk's side of the story, as well as the information that Punk's dog Larry was injured by The Elite "kicking in" the door to his locker room. AEW then aired a promo during Dynamite that indicated The Elite, who were backstage for the first time since the locker room fight, were on their way back to TV.

Dave Meltzer gave an update on the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio, confirming that the investigation is complete. He said (h/t Inside the Ropes), "Everyone is still banned from talking publicly about the situation. The investigation is over, and you can tell by who's back and who's not back, and also kind of by what Punk said. He mentioned that the investigation never talked to Lucy Guy [Ace Steel's wife], which is true they never did for whatever reason, and I don't have a reason. He mentioned that, which would tell you that he's not happy with the results of the investigation, and based on again, who's back and not back, that will tell you essentially what the investigation found because if what happened, happened as he claimed, it would be the other way around. He would be the one back, and they would be the ones not around. I think that's a pretty clear thing as far as what the investigation found."

The Elite Deny CM Punk's Dog Larry Was Injured During the "Brawl Out"

Meltzer also noted that Omega and The Bucks' camp claimed the new report regarding Larry was a lie. Up until Wednesday, the only mention of Punk's dog was that Omega tried to get him out of the room during the scuffle.

"The idea was that the Bucks came in and it was gonna turn into a fight and it just happened that he threw the first punch. If it wasn't him, the other guys would have. That was always the side of him (Punk)," Meltzer said. "'It was gonna be a fight so I swung first,' but they came in trying to be intimidating and that led to everything. Chris Guy [Ace Steel] acted the way he did because his wife was on crutches and had a broken foot and was taking care of the dog. But never, in seven weeks, have I heard anyone mention anything about the door opening, hitting the dog, or the dog being hurt or anything like that. I just find that one so weird, that the side that was trying to defend him all along never brought that up once, and now all of a sudden that's the story. The other side just called it a lie."