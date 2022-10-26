AEW: CM Punk's Dog Larry Was Reportedly Injured in the "Brawl Out"

New details from the locker room brawl involving CM Punk, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Ace Steel emerged on Wednesday night via Wrestling Inc. Nick Hausman wrote that Punk was advised to stay quiet after the incident (he has) and that Punk didn't see the explosive comments he made during the post-show scrum as that big of a deal. Contradicting stories about what happened afterward quickly emerged, with one side claiming the Young Bucks kicked in Punk's locker room door while the other side claimed Punk threw the first punch after he felt threatened.

A consistent detail from both sides involved Ace Steel, stating he bit Omega during the altercation. There were also reports that Omega was trying to protect Punk's dog, Larry, during the incident. But Hausman's report states that when Punk's door was "kicked in," it accidentally hit Larry in the face and two of his teeth had to be removed.

"It was noted to us that Punk felt threatened and reacted in a legal way under Illinois' Castle Doctrine laws, which allow for the use of force in defense of a person in their dwelling. At this time, there is no litigation against Punk on behalf of anyone involved," Hausman wrote.

This story is developing...

h/t Wrestling Inc.