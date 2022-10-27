Watch: AEW Drops Its First Major Hint About The Elite's Return (Update)

This week's AEW Dynamite finally gave an indication that The Elite's Kenny Omega and Young Bucks will be returning soon. Fresh off reports of them possibly returning dropped earlier today, a video package played early in this week's episode that showed various photos of the trio while soundbites from some of their best promos could be heard. But each photo saw the saw the three slowly get deleted as if they were being burned out of the image. The last image had the AEW logo with the E dissolving before the entire picture disappeared.

The three executive vice presidents were suspended for being involved in the locker room brawl with CM Punk and Ace Steel following last month's All Out pay-per-view. A new report dropped on Wednesday before the show stating that Punk's dog Larry was injured when the Bucks "kicked in" the door.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks Backstage at AEW Dynamite

According to Fightful Select, Omega and the Bucks are backstage at tonight's live episode of Dynamite. It's unclear if they'll appear on camera, but stay tuned.

This story is developing...