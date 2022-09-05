CM Punk and Top AEW Talent Reportedly Involved in a "Physical Altercation" After All Out

All Elite Wrestling has been subject to a chaotic summer, and Sunday's pay-per-view was no exception. Following weeks of unscripted promos, locker room feuds, and emergency talent meetings, tensions seemingly boiled over after AEW All Out went off the air. Newly-crowned AEW World Champion CM Punk kicked off the post-show press conference by immediately addressing his situation with Colt Cabana, a former friend of his who he had a messy falling out with. From there, Punk blasted AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, criticizing them for not knowing "how to manage a target" and accusing them of painting him in a bad light with the media.

It took no time for reports to circulate that Punk's comments garnered him immediate heat with the AEW locker room, and apparently those frustrations turned to fisticuffs. According to Bryan Alvarez on the Wrestling Observer Radio, a "physical altercation" between Punk and the Young Bucks went down after the press conference. There is no word on if anyone else was involved. Dave Meltzer added that the situation was described as a "melee."

While there is no footage of this reportedly altercation, video of a security guard running from the press conference to the backstage area was captured. It's worth noting that this video takes place during AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland's portion of the presser, which was after Punk had finished giving his comments, meaning he would have been in the backstage area at the time.

I found the part of the security homie running out of the scrum. pic.twitter.com/8rxAeUilSj — Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) September 5, 2022

The Bucks and Omega were reportedly scheduled to be apart of the press conference, but that obviously did not happen. Earlier reports said that the new AEW World Trios Champions were "extremely p-ssed off" over Punk's comments. One source claimed they "threatened to walk" out of AEW because of it. Another report indicated that at least one of the Bucks, either Matt or Nick Jackson, had confirmed the validity of the "rumors about Punk the frustrations around him" to wrestlers outside of the company.

AEW President Tony Khan's reaction to this situation remains to be seen, as he was present at the press conference for the entire duration. Alvarez noted that Khan "did not know that it had happened" and nobody had told him until the end of the presser. It wasn't until someone with AEW management "whispered in his ear" that Khan was notified of the situation.

