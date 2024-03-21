AEW "Hopeful" and "Optimistic" About Kenny Omega's Recovery (Exclusive)

Kenny Omega's wrestling future is up in the air. This past December, the former AEW World Champion was diagnosed with diverticulitis, a condition that affects the large intestine and causes abdominal pain. Failure to treat diverticulitis properly and promptly can be fatal. Omega has spent the past four months recovering, taking a "wait and see" approach regarding surgery.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, AEW President Tony Khan re-emphasized that he will not put a timetable on Omega's AEW return, noting that the entire company is encouraging him to take all the time he needs.

"I don't want to put pressure on it," Khan noted. "He was really in a bad way. I don't want to put a timetable or try to rush him back, but I'm optimistic we'll see Kenny Omega again. Certainly it's something for all the fans to look forward to. I think everybody's just going to go crazy when Kenny does come back, which I think we're all very optimistic about."

Even though Omega has not been traveling with AEW, he has still kept in contact with Khan.

"Recently on the phone, talking about wrestling," Khan said when asked about the last time he spoke with Omega. "I love Kenny very much. I think he's a great wrestler and a great person. He's a huge part of AEW. He helped launch this company. He's one of the most important stars in the history of AEW and one of the most important people in the creation of AEW. We miss Kenny Omega very much and hopefully he will be back with us soon. I think the fans will be clamoring for his return. There will be a massive ovation if and when Kenny Omega does come back to AEW."

If and when Omega returns to the ring, AEW has a massive storyline waiting for him. Longtime friends The Young Bucks recently kicked Omega out of The Elite, a trio that has stood together since the formation of AEW, and replaced him with Kazuchika Okada. Omega and Okada famously feuded throughout the late 2010s in New Japan Pro Wrestling, putting on matches that changed the professional wrestling industry forever. Omega and Okada have faced off in singles competition on four separate occasions, all of which have taken place in Japan.

