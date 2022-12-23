Jade Cargill Addresses Why She Hasn't Pursued the AEW Women's Championship

Jade Cargill remains the most dominant force in AEW's short history. The 30-year-old wrestler burst onto the scene in a big way, confronting Cody Rhodes en route to announcing that she had joined forces with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal. This built to a mixed tag bout, with Cargill and O'Neal taking on Rhodes and Red Velvet. Cargill emerged victorious in that debut contest and has repeated that result in every single subsequent match. She went on a one-on-one tear for the remainder of 2021, riding that singles momentum to becoming the inaugural AEW TBS Champion. Since capturing the midcard prize, Cargill has had successful defenses against the likes of Anna Jay, Tay Melo, Willow Nightingale, and Athena.

Considering she hasn't looked threatened in a singles match yet, many have questioned why Cargill has not pursued the AEW Women's Championship. Taking to Twitter, Cargill addressed this criticism, revealing that she still has to "get warm."

"I have to get warm. I think everyone should be HAPPY and GRATEFUL they seen me in MY FIRST match EVER!" Cargill wrote. "Most of the women who have carried the main title have hundreds of matches. I've literally had ONLY 45 and 1 off grid match. Let me take my time. U all KNOW I'm going to be great."

Cargill is alluding to the fact that she only began professional wrestling training in 2019. It took just 21 months for her to then make her on-screen debut with AEW, and she's been in high-profile matches ever since. Compared to women who have held the AEW Women's Championship, Cargill is extremely green. Former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida has been wrestling since 2008, while current titleholder Jamie Hayter has been active inside the squared circle for over seven years.

As of this writing, AEW has only had one double-belted wrestler in its history. When Death Triangle captured the vacant AEW World Trios Championships this past September, then-AEW All-Atlantic Champion Pac became the first AEW talent to hold two titles simultaneously. Within singles divisions, no AEW wrestler has held multiple titles at the same time. Beyond that, there has yet to be an AEW star to have both an AEW midcard and an AEW world title on their résumé. None of AEW's former World or Women's Champions have been AEW TNT, AEW All-Atlantic, or AEW TBS Champion.