WWE Monday Night Raw Finds Temporary Home For Final Months Before Netflix Move

WWE Monday Night Raw is moving to Netflix. This past January, WWE made the blockbuster announcement that its weekly flagship series would pivot off of network television for the first time in its existence, electing to livestream on Netflix beginning in January 2025. The deal will see WWE take in $5 billion dollars over the course of ten years, with an option to extend an additional decade or opt out after five years. That aforementioned January 2025 start date meant that WWE Monday Night Raw would be homeless for the final quarter of 2024, as its current contract with NBCUniversal to air the show on its USA Network expires in the fall.

WWE Raw Finds Temporary Home Before Netflix Move

(Photo: WWE, Netflix)

The red brand is extending its farewell stay at its longtime home.

As reported by Deadline, WWE Monday Night Raw will finish 2024 on USA Network. WWE and NBCUniversal secured an extended rights agreement valued at $25 million dollars for the additional months of the program.

Based on that figure, USA Network gets a bit of a discount on the additional months. In late 2023, NBCUniversal dished out $1.4 billion dollars to acquire the WWE SmackDown broadcast rights beginning this fall. That price puts WWE SmackDown valued at $280 million dollars per year, or $23.3 million dollars per month. USA Network is essentially getting three extra months of WWE Monday Night Raw for the price of one month of WWE SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night Raw's new home is already buzzing about getting up and running with the product.

"It's a great entertainment product so having something that we can have on weekly 52 weeks a year," Netflix VP of Nonfiction Bandon Riegg said earlier this year. "It has a very passionate, dedicated fanbase and I think many of those we have on Netflix as members already. The beauty, to me, is they're going to be able to tap into a much larger audience. Introducing it to a new set of fans as well as servicing existing fans that were either already Netflix subscribers or will come over. Either way is a win. The truth is we do not know how much bigger it can get."

WWE Monday Night Raw airs every Monday at 8 PM ET on USA Network for the remainder of 2024. It will then pivot to Netflix in January 2025.