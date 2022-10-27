AEW's Jim Ross Hints at How His Pro Wrestling Career Will End

Jim Ross has been with AEW since the company first launched in 2019, but has been absent from the commentary desk on AEW Dynamite since August. He's currently the play-by-play man for AEW Rampage, and indicated on Grilling JR this week that's how he'll eventually end his commentating career. With Ross off Dynamite, AEW's flagship show is now called by Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz.

"We're trying real hard to try and make that one hour show, improve it and make it better. I like working with Excalibur and Schiavone," Ross said (h/t Fightful). "I think that's our best group. At least for me, because I'm working. I miss being on Dynamite, but I'm glad Tony put me on Rampage because I want to help build that brand, that was the concept. Put JR on Friday nights, maybe viewers will tune in out of old time sake or whatever the reason may be. It's an hour show, that's how I started my career, looks like that's how I'm going to end it, doing hour shows, if that's the case, that's fine with me."

Why is Jim Ross Off AEW Dynamite?

Ross explained on a previous episode why Tony Khan changed the commentary lineup. Before being bumped exclusively to Rampage, Ross was calling the second hours of Dynamite over the summer.

"That was a Tony Khan decision," Ross explained. "Creatively, I was coming out before the show and doing all of Dynamite. The reception was humbling, fans were glad to see me and they expressed themselves. The reception I was getting was really good."

"It's only an hour, it's kind of like an old school hour wrestling show. I like that deal," Ross said regarding Rampage. "I didn't have any issues with at all. I'm very Mariano Rivera, go in for long relief and get results for you. That's the deal there. Just keeping me fresh and 'special,' and try to give Rampage a little boost commentary-wise, selling-wise."