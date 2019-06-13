Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega Booked for AEW’s All Out

AEW officially announced on Thursday that Jon Moxley will take on Kenny Omega at the All Out pay-per-view event on Aug. 31 at the Sears Centre outside of Chicago.

Moxley made his surprise debut with AEW at the Double or Nothing event on May 25, and closed out the show by hitting his old Dirty Deeds finisher on Omega at the top of the entrance ramp.

Shortly after his surprise appearance, AEW confirmed that Moxley had a signed a multi-year deal with the company. The man formerly known as Dean Ambrose had left the WWE less than a month prior.

“The arrival of Jon Moxley at Double or Nothing was the perfect ending to one of the most important nights in wrestling history,” AEW president Tony Khan said in a press release. “There was no better way to conclude an evening of new beginnings than with the introduction of the best free agent wrestler in the world. The chaotic scene that unfolded in the closing moments of Double or Nothing was emblematic of the unpredictability and explosiveness that Jon Moxley will bring to AEW. We’re very proud that Jon has signed a multi-year contract, and he is officially on the All Elite Wrestling roster!”

Since that night, Moxley has wrestled twice for New Japan Pro Wrestling, winning the IWGP United States Championship from Juice Robinson. He’ll make his in-ring debut for AEW at the Fyter Fest event on June 29 against Joey Janela.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Cody Rhodes explained how Moxley wound up joining AEW.

“I think he kind of brought himself in,” Rhodes said. “I think he had heard one line from me about playing your music how you want to play it. The wrestlers we hire, we trust they know how to play their own song and we will not tell them how to play their song. I think when he heard that he was sold on the type of wrestling we want to showcase. Really it’s his journey. All I’m hoping to do is turn on the red light for this story because Jon Moxley is a worldwide star.”

Tickets for All Out are set to go on sale at Noon eastern on Friday. The show’s previously incarnation from 2018, All In, famously sold out in just 29 minutes. The only other match that has been announced for All Out thus far is Adam “Hangman” Page vs. Chris Jericho to crown the first AEW World Champion.