WWE Will Crown First Ever NXT Women's North American Champion at Battleground with SmackDown Superstar in the Mix

It's been a busy past few days for the WWE NXT roster, as the WWE Draft called up a host of NXT superstars to Monday Night Raw and SmackDown. That set the stage for a new era, which began in earnest on tonight's Spring Breakin. That was true in a multitude of ways, but one of the biggest occurred roughly halfway through the show, as NXT General Manager Ava Raine revealed that the first ever Women's NXT North American Champion will be crowned at NXT Battleground. It won't just be any ordinary match though, as Raine revealed that the Champion will be crowned in a Ladder match, and SmackDown superstar Michin just threw her hat into the ring for it.

Raine revealed that at June 9th's Battleground, they will crown the new Women's North American Champion, and to decide who is in that match, the women's roster will compete in a combine. The 12 superstars who impress most during it will move on to have six qualifying matches, and then those six winners will compete in the ladder match at Battleground.

Raine said, "I truly believe that our women's division is the best women's division in all of professional wrestling, and at Battleground is another chance to showcase that." Raine was soon confronted by Jaida Parker, who came out to talk about how she would hold the Title, and then Sol Ruca came out next to confront Parker. After that it was Arianna Grace calling for decorum, but then SmackDown superstar Michin surprised everyone and said she wanted to be a part of it.

A brawl quickly broke out and the rest of the women's locker room came out and threw down in the ring, bringing the segment to a chaotic close. The competition for the Women's NXT North American Championship will be thrilling for sure, and it's wonderful for the division to have another Championship in the mix.

During a previous conversation with ComicBook.com, Tiffany Stratton was asked if she wanted to see a second Women's Championship introduced, and she was all for it. "I think that would be awesome. I feel like we have so many women in NXT, and so many awesome great women, and I feel like it's hard when we're all going for the same thing, Stratton said. "I feel like there can only be so many people going for the NXT Women's Championship. I think another Title would be amazing."

