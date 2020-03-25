Watch: Matt Hardy Introduces Fans to New Persona Damascus Ahead of AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy made his surprise debut on AEW Dynamite last week when he appeared at the Daily’s Place Amphitheater alongside Vanguard One and aligned himself with The Elite against The Inner Circle. Moments after Brodie Lee revealed he was The Dark Order’s Exalted One earlier in the night, Hardy released the final episode of his “Free The Delete” YouTube series, which showed off his new “Broken” persona Damascus. On Tuesday Hardy released another video, this time giving an explanation of who Damascus is.

“The entity that is speaking to you now is the essence that is behind the will of this vessel,” Hardy said. “I am Damascus. I am 3,000 years old, I was generated in 999 B.C. and I am a master of creating chaos, violence and brutality. And Damascus has just been unleashed upon All Elite Wrestling. And very soon I shall turn it into All Delete Wrestling. Carnage is coming.”

Hardy will compete in AEW’s upcoming WarGames match, dubbed Blood & Guts, in the near future alongside Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and Matt Jackson as they challenge Chris Jericho’s faction. As part of the build for that match, Hardy will appear on Dynamite this week for a face-to-face segment with Jericho.

Also booked for this week is Rhodes vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kenny Omega vs. Sammy Guevara for the AAA Mega Championship.

Hardy’s WWE contract officially expired on March 2, and he explained in an interview with Busted Open Radio shortly after about why he opted not to re-sign.

“When it comes to Vince and the WWE in some feels, I’ve kind of aged out,” Hardy explained And I think my brand of entertainment and the way I feel like I have to be utilized isn’t one of their priorities. And that’s fine and I get that. I understand that, and that’s no issue,” he continued, adding that he was happy he was given the opportunity to come back.

“Nothing against them, it was just time for me to go somewhere else where I want to maximize and optimize my creativity,” he added, before saying he expects to be back in WWE someday for a WWE Hall of Fame induction.