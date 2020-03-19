Matt Hardy Arrives in AEW, Joins The Elite for Blood & Guts Match

Matt Hardy made his surprise arrival on this week's AEW Dynamite, revealing that he would be aligning with The Elite for the upcoming Blood & Guts match against The Inner Circle. Earlier in the night, shortly after Brodie Lee revealed he was the true leader of The Dark Order, Hardy uploaded the final episode of his Free The Delete YouTube series. After revealing his new persona, Damascus, and defeating Ryzin in a quick Hardy Compound match, Hardy told Vangaurd One to deliver him to his "Arcardia." The video ended with the drone flying out of sight.

Fast forward to the end of Dynamite, where Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz managed to beat Cody Rhodes, Adam Page and Matt Jackson in a six-man tag match and earn the advantage in the Blood & Guts match (which operates under the same rules as the classic WarGames matches). Jericho grabbed a mic and bragged about how they also had the numbers advantage since Nick Jackson hasn't been cleared to wrestle, but suddenly the buzzing of a drone could be heard.

Vanguard One then hovered its way to the ring, and Matt Jackson revealed that he and the rest of the group had called in a favor. Hardy appeared in the upper balcony of the amphitheater as the show went off the air.

This story is developing...

