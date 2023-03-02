Top Star Wants Mercedes Monè in AEW

Mercedes Monè has begun her world domination tour. The former Sasha Banks made her long-awaited New Japan Pro Wrestling debut this past January at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, confronting then-IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI and setting her sights on the gold. It would take Monè just over one month to bring that sight to fruition, as she bested KAIRI at NJPW Battle in the Valley in February. Since that victory, Monè has paraded her new prize around the entertainment industry, most recently bringing it to the world premiere of The Mandalorian Season 3.

One place many hope to see Monè bring her IWGP Women's Championship to is an AEW Dynamite arena. With The Boss being a free agent and AEW having an existing working relationship with NJPW, the stars seem to never be too far from aligning for Monè to step foot inside an All Elite ring.

There is definitive interest from inside the AEW locker room too. Former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD emphasized her desire to see Monè join AEW down the line.

"I hope and pray that someday, we see her in some capacity in AEW," Baker told New York Post. "And if by chance I could be in the connection too, I would be very, very for that."

Monè's return to professional wrestling has been a long time coming. She infamously walked out of WWE in May 2022 due to creative frustrations and would spend the rest of last year working on personal projects. Her NJPW arrival marked the first time that she had shown face in another wrestling promotion in over a decade.

"It's weird to see now that she's out in the wild," Baker continued. "She's not completely inaccessible in a way. These are very realistic matchups that could happen and I think the world is ready to see Mercedes Monè let out of the cage. What is she gonna do now?"

Baker previously fanned the flame when it came to Monè x AEW rumors. Leading up to the January 11th edition of AEW Dynamite, Monè was heavily-speculated to be Saraya's mystery tag partner in a bout against Baker and AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter. During a pre-recorded interview, Baker referred to herself as "the boss" and winked at the camera, an apparent nod to Monè's nickname.