Sasha Banks Debuts at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, First Match Announced

It had been over seven months since Sasha Banks had been seen inside a televised professional wrestling ring. The former WWE Women's Champion walked out of her former employer ahead of a May 2022 edition of Monday Night Raw alongside tag partner Naomi, citing creative frustrations with the direction of the women's tag division. Reports swirled in the subsequent months about Banks's WWE status, with some claiming she had been quietly released while others stated that she was still listed on the company's internal roster. Things reached a fever pitch this past November when Banks began teasing her future, and the following month reports surfaced that The Boss had agreed to dates with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Those reports proved true as Banks officially debuted for New Japan at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday morning, rebranded as "The CEO" Mercedes Moné. Moné confronted IWGP Women's Champion Kairi following her successful title defense against Tam Nakano.

Taking to the microphone, Moné reminded Kairi that she is no stranger to making history, and revealed that she would be heading to San Jose, CA for NJPW Battle in the Valley to challenge the IWGP Women's Champion on February 18th. Moné also emphasized that she will be part of both NJPW and the far east's sister company, Stardom.

As for Moné's immediate future, many have speculated that she could appear at AEW Dynamite on January 11th. Over one month ago, Saraya announced that she would be tagging with a mystery partner to take on Dr. Britt Baker DMD and AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter at AEW's return to Los Angeles. Fightful Select reports that talent in AEW have been "of the belief" that Moné will end up being Saraya's partner due to the fact that it still has not been shot down either on-screen or backstage.

Aside from her potential AEW arrival, Moné's NJPW debut marks the first time that she has appeared for a promotion outside of WWE in over a decade. Moné spent ten years in WWE as Sasha Banks where she was a six-time WWE Women's Champion and three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Alongside Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Becky Lynch, Moné was one of the four horsewomen, an unofficial stable credited with evolving the female roster from divas to WWE superstars.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Mercedes Moné's professional wrestling future.