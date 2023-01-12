AEW Dynamite Fans Are Angry Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) Didn't Show Up

All Elite Wrestling fans are definitely feeling bitter over the lack of Mercedes Mone (formerly known as WWE Superstar Sasha Banks) as she didn't show up on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite! Mone has been the center of the conversation for quite a long time as her exit (along with WWE Superstar Naomi, who has still yet to make an appearance) from the WWE was one of the biggest stories of 2022 overall. Mone made her grand return to the world of pro wrestling as part of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17, and that opened the floodgates to all sorts of fan anticipation.

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite featured a women's tag match with Saraya (formerly known as WWE Superstar Paige) teaming up with Toni Storm (another former WWE Superstar) against AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker, and the months of potential rumors and teases had fans wondering whether or not Mone would be making an appearance. This didn't happen, and fans are definitely feeling the sting.

Whether or not they revved themselves up for a potential Mercedes Mone appearance only to disappoint themselves, or whether they were deliberately teased to feel this way, fans have been so angry at the lack of the star that it's gotten trending online. Read on to see how fans are feeling about the lack of Mercedes Mone at AEW Dynamite, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!