AEW Dynamite Fans Are Angry Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) Didn't Show Up
All Elite Wrestling fans are definitely feeling bitter over the lack of Mercedes Mone (formerly known as WWE Superstar Sasha Banks) as she didn't show up on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite! Mone has been the center of the conversation for quite a long time as her exit (along with WWE Superstar Naomi, who has still yet to make an appearance) from the WWE was one of the biggest stories of 2022 overall. Mone made her grand return to the world of pro wrestling as part of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17, and that opened the floodgates to all sorts of fan anticipation.
The latest edition of AEW Dynamite featured a women's tag match with Saraya (formerly known as WWE Superstar Paige) teaming up with Toni Storm (another former WWE Superstar) against AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker, and the months of potential rumors and teases had fans wondering whether or not Mone would be making an appearance. This didn't happen, and fans are definitely feeling the sting.
Whether or not they revved themselves up for a potential Mercedes Mone appearance only to disappoint themselves, or whether they were deliberately teased to feel this way, fans have been so angry at the lack of the star that it's gotten trending online. Read on to see how fans are feeling about the lack of Mercedes Mone at AEW Dynamite, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!
A Surprise Really
I'm pretty surprised there was no mercedes. TK and AEW have always been so in tune with the pulse of the fanbase. They know everyone was speculating her debut. The Britt "boss" wink and tease, Sarayas "two tickets" comment only added more fuel to the fire #AEWDynamite— Jabroni Jerry (@talkintrashlin) January 12, 2023
Setting a Trend
NO MERCEDES IS TRENDING LMAOO pic.twitter.com/YVrHiVvBf4— chey ⚡️ (@womenswrestli17) January 12, 2023
"Should've Just Cancelled"
Ooof no Mercedes. That really sucks. Should've just cancelled the tag match and done something else so the fans knew it wasn't happening before the show started. #AEWDynamite.— Laura 🌸 (@editedbylaura) January 12, 2023
Professional
No Mercedes. pic.twitter.com/H749nPUD19— Danny (@dajosc11) January 12, 2023
Obliterated
AEW deserves to get obliterated for that. No if’s and’s or but’s.— Danny (@dajosc11) January 12, 2023
Raggedy
No Mercedes & you built that tag match up for over a month just for it to be that dissapointing @TonyKhan pic.twitter.com/kEld8PVVWp— . (@IovelsX) January 12, 2023
None?
NO MERCEDES? pic.twitter.com/9XswSCv9CX— Wrestling Banana 🍌 (@WrestleBanana) January 12, 2023
A Lot to Talk About
Mercedes Mone tomorrow morning: pic.twitter.com/oMPEU5IZdy— Sgtviper-X ⌬ (@Sgtviper_Gaming) January 12, 2023
Fans Were Ready
sasha banks/mercedes moné fans tuning into AEW knowing nothing about what’s going on pic.twitter.com/EhxfQKWIpe— jana ☆ (@vivalajana) January 12, 2023
Hope She's Having a Good Night Either Way
I hope Mercedes Mone is having a good night. pic.twitter.com/pFLWOi1zAR— Humble Wrestling (@WrestlingHumble) January 12, 2023