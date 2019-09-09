Watch: AEW on TNT Episode Announced for Nashville

All Elite Wrestling officially announced its next location for its weekly television show on Monday’s edition of Being The Elite — Nov. 13 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

AEW commentator Jim Ross was the one to break the news, reflecting on the history “Music City” has in the wrestling business by recalling the third match in the legendary trilogy between Ric Flair and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat at WrestleWar in 1989. Flair famously reclaimed the NWA World Heavyweight Championship that night and kicked off his violent feud with Terry Funk that same night.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday at Noon Eastern.

#AEW heads to the historic Municipal Auditorium (@NMAuditorium) in #Nashville on Wed, Nov. 13th for a LIVE broadcast of @AEWonTNT – Tickets start at $20 and go on sale this FRIDAY, Sept 13th at 11am CST / Noon ET – https://t.co/h4nYfXfHAT pic.twitter.com/vBEUve2um3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 9, 2019

The show will mark AEW’s first episode after its next pay-per-view, Full Gear, on Nov. 9. Two matches have already been announced for that event — Chris Jericho vs. Cody Rhodes for the AEW World Championship and the long-awaited grudge match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega.

Here’s the full list of every AEW on TNT episode location that has been announced:

Oct. 2 — Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Oct. 9 — Agganis Arena in Boston

Oct. 16 — The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia

Oct. 23 — Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh

Oct. 30 — Charleston Coliseum in Charleston (West Virginia)

Nov. 6 — Bojangles’ Coliseum in Charlotte

Nov. 9 — Full Gear pay-per-view at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore

Nov. 13 — Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville

Nov. 20 — TBA

Nov. 27 — Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates (Illinois)

Rhodes, who doubles as a wrestler and executive vice president for the company, discussed the company’s strategy for weekly live television in a recent interview with IGN.

“We’re going to try and present quality over quantity,” Rhodes said. “Which means that some guys are going to have some time off. Which for the life and the well-being of a wrestler is a great thing to hear; that they’re not gong to be, every week, putting themselves in a high-profile singles match. That, every week, they’re not going to be in a barn-burner tag. It’s going to be a very different show each week. We’re not going to try and cram everybody on the two-hour show. There’s no participation award here.”