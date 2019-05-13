AEW Pokes Fun at WWE Denying Wrestlers Their Releases

The latest episode of Being The Elite dropped on Monday, and along with announcing two more matches for Double or Nothing, the stars of AEW decided to mock WWE for how the company is reportedly handling some of its wrestlers’ contracts. Over the past few months numerous stories have come out about WWE Superstars asking for their releases from the company. And while some have been granted, others have been denied their release request even when they publicly announce that they’re trying to leave the company.

The two most noteworthy examples were Luke Harper and The Revival. Harper made an announcement on social media that he wanted out of his contract, only to have it denied and result in him not appearing on television. Meanwhile Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, just months after asking to be released from their contracts, reportedly turned down massive new long-term deals and have since been the butt of jokes on episodes of Monday Night Raw week after week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Matt and Nick Jackson, aka The Young Bucks, decided to channel that in BTE’s opening segment. The two are shown speaking with Peter Avalon, their pick to have The Librarian gimmick that has been teased on the show for months. Avalon appears upset over Leva Bates also being signed to play the gimmick, and asks for his release.

“This is not what I signed up for,” Avalon says. “I was told I’m The Librarian, and now there’s two. Look I can’t deal with this. I want my release.”

“Well Big Pete, I hope you read the fine print. Because you can’t just get your release,” Matt says. “No absolutely not.”

“So what you’re telling me is you’re refusing my release?” Avalon responds.

“That is exactly what he’s telling you. We’re not giving you your release,” Nick said. “You’re in captivity here.”

The two then go over-the-top.

“You know what we’re going to do? We’re going to send you home,” Matt says. “And you’re going to collect paycheck after paycheck. How does that sound?”

“And how about this? You’re going to spend Christmas Day… at your home!” Nick adds.

The two then add that now he has time to go have kids, and that they’ll double his salary (another tactic the WWE is reportedly using to get talent to stay under contract) as punishment. Avalon relents, saying he’s learned his lesson.

“I was going to have to threaten to humiliate him every week on our YouTube series,” Matt says as Avalon walks away. “Thank god I didn’t have to do that.”

Double or Nothing will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

