Liv Morgan Challenges Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship at King and Queen of the Ring

On May 25 in Saudi Arabia, WWE fans will get a chance to see the Women's World Championship, currently held by Becky Lynch, defended. Lynch spoke to the fans in Hartford in a sit-down interview with Michael Cole. Lynch spoke highly of the new recruits in the women's division and made it clear she's looking to defend the championship whenever and wherever. Eventually Liv Morgan interrupts who has been involved in a storyline with Lynch for weeks now. She doesn't understand why Lynch isn't giving her the respect she feel she deserves. She's a former Money in the Bank winner, former multi-time women's champion, and she's the one that took out Ripley allowing Lynch to win the title in the first place.

Morgan makes it clear that she wants her title match she was promised on Raw last week to which Lynch agrees to -- at King and Queen of the Ring. The match is made official but not before Damage CTRL spoil things. While Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are involved in the QOTR tournament, it's not stopping them from taking out the champion. Morgan sizes them up with Lynch before rolling out of the ring and laughing as Lynch gets beat up. Lyra Valkyria, who had a match against Kai in the tournament, shows up to even the odds for the champion.

Morgan was defeated by Lynch in the women's title battle royal on Raw after making it to the final two with Lynch. Just last week she defeated Nia Jax in her final match on WWE Raw. As Morgan stated, she's tired of being "overlooked and underestimated." Certainly if she were to win the championship from Lynch in just a few weeks, it would put her back on track as a key player in the women's division after returning from injury. Plus, when Ripley inevitably returns, she will be gunning for Morgan and the championship.

The QOTR Raw quarterfinals take place next week with Lyra Valkyria against Zoey Stark and IYO SKY vs. the winner of Zelina Vega and Shayna Baszler. That match will take place at a WWE Live Event this weekend. On the men's side of things, Jey Uso will go head to head with Ilja Dragunov while Gunther will face the winner of Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston who is replacing an injured Xavier Woods.