AEW President Tony Khan Goes Back on Recent Release, Re-Hires Star

All Elite Wrestling has begun to make cuts. Upon launching in 2019, AEW rapidly grew its roster, bringing in talent from around the world on contracts that typically went for three years. When 2022 rolled around, a number of these initial deals began to expire, leading to AEW re-signing some stars like Jon Moxley, failing to extend talent like Cody Rhodes, and letting some talent walk like Joey Janela. While the AEW roster has evolved over its five years, never once had the company released talent without cause. That changed at the beginning of April when AEW cut a number of talent from its proper roster as well as the Ring of Honor locker room.

Tony Khan Walks Back Recent AEW Release

(Photo: AEW)

AEW is bringing back a released star just days after releasing him.

Speaking on the ROH Supercard of Honor media call, AEW President Tony Khan reflected on the recent batch of AEW releases, revealing that he will be re-hiring Anthony Henry. Khan noted that Henry will be back on AEW and ROH television when he heals from injury. He broke his jaw on an independent show earlier this year.

"The amount of support I am receiving during this very difficult time is amazing, and I appreciate all of it," Henry wrote on social media after he was initially cut from AEW. "I don't know what is next for me. I don't know if wrestling is something I still want to pursue. I am devastated. Regardless, I am always a workhorseman."

Khan noted that his decision to now make AEW releases comes due to restructuring the AEW budget, as he is having to make "tough calls" in order to continue AEW's expansion. He noted that cutting The Boys, a tag team regularly featured on ROH TV and currently involved in a prominent ROH Supercard of Honor storyline, was due to the fact that they had "not shown up for work" on multiple occasions, which was deemed unacceptable.

ROH Supercard of Honor Card

Ring of Honor World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Mark Briscoe

Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Mark Briscoe Ring of Honor Women's Championship: Athena (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

Athena (c) vs. Hikaru Shida Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships: Undisputed Kingdom (c) vs. The Infantry

Undisputed Kingdom (c) vs. The Infantry Fight Without Honor: Johnny TV vs. Dalton Castle

Johnny TV vs. Dalton Castle Ring of Honor Television Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Lee Johnson

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Lee Johnson Ring of Honor Women's Television Championship: Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata

Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata Mei Seira, Mina Shirakawa and Maika vs. Tam Nakano, Saya Kamitani and AZM



ROH Supercard of Honor goes down on Friday, April 5th.