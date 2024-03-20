AEW ALL IN: London 2024: Tony Khan Teases Match Card, Streaming Plans (Exclusive)

All Elite Wrestling is heading back to Wembley Stadium. The young company made its biggest gamble last year, announcing on just a couple of months notice that it would be resurrecting the historic ALL IN name for a new event, AEW ALL IN: London, taking place at the legendary venue. AEW ALL IN: London was a smash success, quadrupling AEW's previous attendance record and generating the biggest ticket sales in the history of professional wrestling. It didn't take long for AEW to make this event a tradition, as a sequel was announced as the first AEW ALL IN: London went off the air.

This time around, AEW has had a full calendar year to build to what is quickly becoming its signature event.

(Photo: AEW)

Speaking to ComicBook.com, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that he has already begun to conceptualize what the AEW ALL IN: London 2024 card will look like.

"Yes, definitely," Khan said. "I have spent a lot of time thinking about August's card and I'm very excited about it. The arrival of some of the biggest free agents in pro wrestling has given us even more exciting possibilities for what we can do. We had the best show possible last year. We set a very, very high bar to say the least. We're way ahead of the pace at this time."

While Khan is figuring out what the show will look like, one aspect that remains to be determined is how AEW ALL IN: London will be broadcast. The inaugural event was rumored to be showcased on streamer Max but ended up airing on pay-per-view service Bleacher Report Live.

"We'll have to see. We're actively negotiating right now, and at that point we'll be deep in the conversations," Khan said when asked if 2024's edition will be on a streaming service. "It's hard to say this year. When we find a streaming home for AEW, that's going to be a long-term plan. Given that we're up at the end of this year, I think one of the reasons I've wanted to wait is I think when we get the streaming contract figured out, it should be a long-term solution for the fans."

AEW ALL IN: London goes down on Sunday, August 25th. While no matches have been confirmed at this time, promotional material teases that top stars like Mercedes Moné, Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, Bryan Danielson, Adam Copeland, Toni Storm, Jay White, Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy, The Young Bucks, Julia Hart, Swerve Strickland and more will be involved.