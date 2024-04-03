Did Cody Rhodes Consider AEW Return Before Re-Signing With WWE?

Cody Rhodes is in WWE for the long haul. The American Nightmare made his return to his original employer at WWE WrestleMania 38 in April 2022, concluding his six-year pilgrimage across the greater wrestling world. Rhodes had left WWE in 2016 due to creative frustrations and set out to remake his name across the globe. This journey would take him to TNA, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling and dozens of indie promotions before All Elite Wrestling came into the picture. Rhodes, friends Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and businessman Tony Khan came together to launch AEW in 2019, an alternative to WWE that would become Rhodes's home for the next three years. While Rhodes had initially anticipated to be an AEW lifer, fate would have it that his journey led him back to WWE.

Rhodes did not lock himself into WWE for the long haul, as his initial return deal was for just two years. If he had a hesitancy about his booking this time around, the past two years has squashed it, as Rhodes stands as one of WWE's purest babyfaces in decades. He has since inked a new multi-year deal with WWE, one which will take him into his 40s.

Cody Rhodes Responds to AEW Return Potential

(Photo: WWE)

Cody Rhodes did not entertain an AEW return prior to re-signing with WWE.

Speaking on The MMA Hour, Rhodes noted that he is "in the spot" that he "always dreamed of" and did not consider leaving it to head back to AEW.

"No. It's not in any way a negative towards [AEW]," Rhodes said. "I know I didn't win the title at WrestleMania 39, but I was in the spot I always dreamed of, and I know how lucky I am to be in this spot. When I see a poster and there I am front and center amongst other unbelievably talented people. When I see the 2K24 cover. When I see the responsibility. They didn't hand me the exact ball and say, 'You're the quarterback,' but they certainly gave me a lot of responsibility. I wanted to keep doing that for them. It just didn't cross my mind. Not in a negative towards any other places. This is what I've enjoyed doing."

(Photo: AEW)

Rhodes officially exited AEW in February 2022, citing an undisclosed "personal issue" as the reason for his departure. He has often emphasized that there is no bad blood between himself and anyone at his former employer, and has even paid homage to friends Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks on WWE broadcasts.

Rhodes challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 on Sunday, April 7th.