Photo: AEW President Tony Khan Explains How an Episode of South Park Inspired Fight for the Fallen’s Stage

AEW held its latest event, Fight for the Fallen, at the Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday night. And while the card itself was solid, one of the biggest talking points among fans regarding the event was the unique look of the show, given that it took place in a venue typically used for concerts rather than a standard arena or convention hall.

It turns out AEW president Tony Khan had a very specific vision for how he wanted the show to look, and was inspired by, of all things, an episode of South Park.

Thank you to everyone who watched @AEWrestling #FightForTheFallen live or on @brlive US/Canada or @FiteTV elsewhere. Over a year ago I dreamed this staging watched South Park, @dailysplace was great tonight! This show wasn’t designed to profit, glad to give back to Jacksonville! pic.twitter.com/jMayB7746Y — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 14, 2019

The specific episode was titled “W.T.F.” and came out as part of the show’s 13th season back in October 2009. The episode featured Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny and their friends forming their own wrestling federation in a backyard, with the joke being that it got wildly popular up until actual wrestling took place.

Khan went into detail about the look of the show in a post-event media scrum.

“It’s crazy, because my thought was an amphitheater, the challenge is where you put the ring, how do you present it to the crowd,” Khan said. “And to me what’s great about it is [if] you put the ring in the pit, you open up so many possibilities for what you can do with the staging and create, not exactly a 360, but more of a round experience for an amphitheater. It opens up a lot of different venues, but obviously this is like our home venue.”

Both Khan and Cody Rhodes stated they’ll likely return to the Jacksonville venue in the near future, though Rhodes added he wants it to take place in December where it won’t be nearly as hot.

AEW will return to pay-per-view on Aug. 31 with the All Out event at the Sears Centre outside of Chicago. Thus far the show has five announced matches — Chris Jericho vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega, The Lucha Brothers vs. The Young Bucks in a ladder match for the AAA World Tag Team Championships, Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears and the Best Friends vs. The Dark Order.