AEW Star Chris Jericho Reportedly Hospitalized Overseas

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho reportedly canceled his latest tour date with his band Fozzy after being hospitalized for a medical issue, according to a social media post from the venue Sin City in Swansea, Wales. Jericho is currently taking a break from AEW appearances to tour with the band Fozzy in Europe, though the show set to take place on December 10th has since been canceled on short notice.

The venue noted that they received the message earlier today. They have wished Jericho a speedy recovery.

“Chris was checked into Hospital by doctors, with a non Covid related, treatable health issue. Regrettably the show on Friday in Swansea is cancelled and all tickets will be refunded,” the message to the venue stated. “Will have updates on Saturdays show in Nottingham and Sunday’s show in London as soon as possible.”

As the message states, it is unclear at this moment if Jericho and Fozzy will have to cancel more tour dates beyond the show in Wales, as they are scheduled to more dates in the United Kingdom this weekend.

“We can only apologise with the unavoidable shortness of the notice we can bring you. We assure you that in a year of closure and rearranged shows, we are devastated to have to remain closed once again,” the venue said. It then went on to wish Jericho a speedy recovery: “We wish Chris an incredibly speedy recovery. We very much hope he and the band are able to complete their UK tour and return safely to their families for Christmas.”

Jericho has been taking some time off from his AEW schedule to tour with Fozzy. While some fans have taken his extended absence to mean he’s nearing the end of his wrestling career, Jericho confirmed to Newsweek that he’s not looking to retire anytime soon.

“There’s really no reason to stop for me because it’s fun for me to work with this whole new generation of stars that are growing into their own and helping them,” he said. “I think when you kind of live in the now it makes things a lot better, a lot more important and a lot more special in what you are doing. I think we’ve done a great job with that and we’ve really only just begun in a lot of ways.

Jericho added, “If I didn’t enjoy it and I didn’t have fun with it, I wouldn’t f**king do it.”