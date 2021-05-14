AEW's Chris Jericho Reportedly Out For Several Weeks with Injury

✖

Chris Jericho resurfaced on this week's AEW Dynamite sporting a sizable cast on his arm, and many weren't sure if it was because of a real injury or kayfabe fallout from the match between the Inner Circle and the Pinnacle at Blood & Guts. It turns out it is the former, as Jericho revealed on his Talk is Jericho podcast that his arm was a mess from the big fall from on top of the cage to the ground below. Jericho thought it might be dislocated, and Tony Schiavone confirmed it was a dislocated elbow, which according to Dave Meltzer will take Jericho out of action for four to six weeks.

That time out of action will overlap with AEW's upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which is set to take place on May 30th. As of right now that is set to include a Stadium Stampede match between the Inner Circle and The Pinnacle, which was teased on this week's Dynamite, and if that's the case, it is likely that Jericho will have to miss that match.

That is unless it is more heavily cinematic, which could help frame around Jericho's injury. It remains to be seen if that's the way it will work or if the match might get delayed a bit to give Jericho ample time to recover. It's hard to imagine a big rematch between these two groups without the leader of the Inner Circle involved.

We'll have to wait and see what AEW decides, but we wish Jericho a speedy recovery.

The fall was the big closeout moment of the show, and it received some criticism for how it was executed. This injury isn't going to help that criticism, and it will be interesting to see if AEW addresses it at some point this week or next.

As for Double or Nothing, right now there are three matches confirmed for the card. Champion Kenny Omega will face Orange Cassidy and PAC for the AEW World Championship, while Champion Hikaru Shida will face Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. for the AEW Women's Championship. We've also got a Casino Battle Royale on the card, and so far Christian Cage and Matt Sydal have been confirmed for the match.

The Stadium Stampede match has currently only been teased on television but hasn't been officially confirmed for the lineup. It is also expected that new TNT Champion Miro will have a match on the card, perhaps against Lance Archer, but that hasn't been made official either.