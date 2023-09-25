AEW Quietly Re-Signs Popular Wrestler to Four-Year Contract Extension

All Elite Wrestling is locking up its main event scene. Earlier this summer, it was announced that Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and "Hangman" Adam Page had all inked long-term extensions with the company that they helped birth. Collectively known as The Elite, this four-man faction is quite literally the "E" of AEW. The Elite were just the latest bunch to re-up their deals, as former AEW World Champions Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho both signed extensions in late 2022. While the world waits with baited breath for news of AEW World Champion MJF's future, as he has long-documented that his deal is due up on January 1st, 2024, another popular talent has put pen to paper on a new long-term deal.

Eddie Kingston Re-Signs With AEW

(Photo: AEW)

The Mad King reigns for four more years.

As shared in an interview with AdFreeShows, Eddie Kingston quietly signed a new contract with AEW earlier this year.

"If you notice, you haven't heard anything about me with a contract because I did my s--t on the low. My thing was coming up. I got four more years," Kingston said. "I'm straight. No one needs to know how much, no one needs to know how long. I got my f--king s--t. I got my s--t and I'm going to be there for a minute because there is nowhere else I want to be."

Kingston has been with AEW since Summer 2020. He first debuted with the company as a surprise opponent for then-TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, wowing both audiences and AEW President Tony Khan with an impassioned promo before the bell. This speaking segment and subsequent match were enough to earn him an AEW contract, which was an opportunity he immediately ran with. By November of that year, Kingston was headlining an AEW pay-per-view, main-eventing AEW Full Gear 2020 against Jon Moxley in an AEW World Title match.

Kingston currently pulls triple duty within the professional wrestling world. Alongside his AEW commitments, Kingston regularly competes for both Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling. He currently reigns as both ROH World Champion and NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion. Earlier this summer, Kingston wrestled in New Japan's historic annual round robin tournament, the G1 Climax.

AEW returns to television this Wednesday with AEW Dynamite on TBS.