AEW: Eddie Kingston Sets the Record Straight on AEW's Locker Room Being Divided Over CM Punk's Return

Eddie Kingston was one of CM Punk's loudest critics during his AEW run, but even "The Mad King" thinks the ongoing rumors are overblown. Ever since Punk made his onscreen return at the AEW Collision premiere eight days ago, reports of AEW wrestlers being frustrated with Punk keep popping up online, with one going so far as to say Punk has created a "ticking time bomb" behind the scenes. But in a new interview with The New York Post, Kingston seemed to reject any notion that Punk is a problem.

"He did (his return to TV) his way and that's the way wanted to do it," Kingston said. "I expected it. I knew it was happening, knowing Punk and what he thought was right for him. That's it. I see the reports. I see the clickbait on YouTube. But the locker room is not divided, not the people I hang out with. Punk's gonna do what Punk does and if whatever Punk does helps this company, no one can say anything.

"Not me, man. Not my crew of people I hang out with," he continued when asked if the locker room was bothered by his return promo. "Maybe there's that one percent that are bothered but the people I chill with, they're good. They don't care."

Kingston will be in action tonight at Forbidden Door, teaming with Hangman Page, The Young Bucks and Tomohiro Ishii to take on The Blackpool Combat Club. While Kingston has little patience for The Elite and has a well-established friendship with The BCC's Jon Moxley, his hatred for Claudio Castagnoli fueled him to get involved in the war between factions.

