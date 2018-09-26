Aiden English Explains Rusev Split, Teases Juicy Rumor About Lana

One week after turning his back on his tag team partner, Aiden English explained his actions this week on SmackDown.

Rusev came out first and talked about how his former partner turned his back on him and became a traitor. A highlight package was shown with the team’s previous greatest moments. English came out on the ramp to address Rusev and Lana, who were both in the ring. English started to explain why he turned on Rusev. In the end, he said, Lana was what changed things between them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

English explained that when it was he and Rusev, things were much better. Lana defended herself by saying English was just trying to create a name for himself using Rusev and called him a glorified cheerleader. English came back by saying that nobody questions her dedication to her husband, stressing the term honesty. He mentioned how it was her honesty last week that was going to compel her to tell Rusev what she overheard English saying backstage about Rusev (she never did).

English then said, if Lana is so honest, is she going to tell Rusev about “that one night in Milwaukee?”

English then dropped the microphone and walked off as Lana screamed in the ring in denial and Rusev looked on confused.

After a commercial break, Lana was backstage with Rusev denying whatever English was implying. She asked him if he believed her and he said that of course he does. He wondered why he mentioned Milwaukee of all places.

Rusev said, “When was the last time we were in Milwaukee?”

Lana said, “Seriously?” and walked off.

Later in the show, English was interviewed backstage and said he will elaborate more next week. He said he will show video proof.

For the record, the last time WWE was in Milwaukee was a RAW taping on March 5th. Rusev and Lana were not on that show. Prior to that, SmackDown was in Milwaukee on October 24, 2017. Rusev was also not on that show but Lana was, accompanying Nia Jax in a multi person women’s match. Prior to that, Fastlane 2017 was held in Milwaukee and featured Rusev (with Lana) wrestling The Big Show.