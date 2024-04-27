CM Punk Issues Update on His WWE Return Following Smackdown

Last night's SmackDown kicked off night one of the WWE Draft. Several high profile stars were up for grabs, including Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, LA Knight, AJ Styles, Carmelo Hayes, Nia Jax and The Bloodline who were all drafted to SmackDown while Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan, Jey Uso, Sheamus, Bron Breakker, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are all on Raw. Following the festivities, CM Punk made an appearance in Cincinnati, Ohio to address the fans and give a brief update on his injury status.

While he's been out injured it hasn't stopped him from appearing on television or at big events like WrestleMania, furthering his storyline with McIntyre. If the projected timeline is for Punk to return closer to the summer, he'd be back in time for SummerSlam in Cleveland this August.

CM Punk Gives An Update On His Injury

The last time Punk was seen was at WrestleMania 40 where he attacked Drew McIntyre after he won the World Heavyweight Championship. Punk is still recovering from his torn tricep that he suffered back at the Royal Rumble, pulling him from any immediate plans on the road to WrestleMania. Punk previously stated that had he not gotten injured, the plan was for him to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. While he may not be "100%" yet, he promises he will be back in the ring "soon."

"Big things going on here in the WWE. The draft was today. The draft continues Monday. I felt compelled to come out here and speak to my friends in Cincinnati," Punk said. "I have missed you. Take a moment to look around at this place. Y'all packed this house. We couldn't do this without each and every single one of you, so on behalf of everybody backstage, in front of and behind the camera, we humbly thank you very, very much. I want to give a little update. My tricep is not 100% yet, but I am on track, and I promise, soon, I will be back, and I will be competing with all of the big, tough badasses backstage."

Night two of the draft goes down on Monday Night Raw where Punk is scheduled to appear and he will be eligible to be drafted to either SmackDown or Raw. With Rollins remaining on Raw it would make sense for him to stay on the red brand as well, especially considering Cody Rhodes' move to SmackDown. When Punk returns they'll need a big babyface to even out the brands. McIntyre will also be up for contention Monday night alongside Chelsea Green, Naomi, Jade Cargill, Imperium, New Catch Republic, The Pride, Tiffany Stratton, and Pretty Deadly, among many others.

H/T: Fightful