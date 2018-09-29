Alexa Bliss Pulled From Mixed Match Challenge Due to Injury

If you were banking on watching Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman resume WWE’s best juxtaposition on Season 2 of Mixed Match challenge, we have bad news: Alexa Bliss is hurt.

WWE announced Tuesday morning the 5-time WWE Champion woke up with numbness in her elbow, possibly stemming from Ronda Rousey’s armbar at Hell in Cell. That’s your big clue that Bliss’s injury is likely storyline, or at least not that serious. If she is a little banged up, WWE would be smart to justify her absence from MMC by blaming the orthopedic nightmare that is Rousey’s armbar.

Anyway, Ember Moon will step in and tag with Strowman for Tuesday night’s Season 2 debut of her Facebook Watch show.

Due to an arm injury, @AlexaBliss_WWE is unable to compete on @WWE Mixed Match Challenge tonight. @BraunStrowman will now team up with @WWEEmberMoon for the Season 2 premiere. #WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/LUjyCIFwyZ — WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2018

UPDATE

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio says that the 5-time WWE Champion has been cleared for minimal contact, however, Bliss still does not have the green light to hop in the ring.

For Bliss, WWE may keep her inactive until her Evolution program with Trish Stratus is ready to launch. After the dust from the Super Show-Down clears, WWE will start building for the female exclusive pay-per-view which means Stratus and Bliss will have a couple dueling promos on Raw.

While Bliss sounds like she’s on the mend, Meltzer said Sasha Banks’ issues are still unknown. Meltzer insinuated that because details are so limited, WWE may want to keep a lid on whatever is bothering Banks. While that’s a little speculative, we’d like to learn the specifics on Banks as she hasn’t actually wrestled since the first week of September.

Like Bliss, Banks was replaced in the MMC. We’ll keep you updated on any news surrounding The Boss. However, it looks like a combined nine WWE Championship reigns won’t be an active part of Raw for the foreseeable future. Bliss has been a prominent fixture in the main event for a couple years now, as she’s become one of WWE’s most dependable Superstars. Health aside, Bliss was due to step out of the Raw Women’s Championship picture. Her upcoming feud with Stratus will certainly feed her status as on one of WWE’s most prominent stars.



It’s strange to even say this, but relevancy is something Banks has had trouble cultivating in 2018. While she too was due a cooling period, few would have predicted her current diminished role on Mondays. But as Becky Lynch just proved, good things come to those who wait, and similar catharsis likely awaits Banks sometimes in 2019.

