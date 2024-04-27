WWE: New Uncle Howdy Clues Lead To More Questions Than Answers

Even though the WWE Draft was on SmackDown last night, it didn't stop the Uncle Howdy teases from acting as a distraction. As the weeks pass the teases get more and more unsettling and SmackDown was no different. In weeks past, a lot of the teases have focused on Howdy himself while others lean more into the "us" factor, possibly leading to the scrapped Wyatt 6 storyline that the late Bray Wyatt was working on.

From glitches, X (formerly Twitter) hacks, unsettling videos and so much more, things seem to be getting more persistent with the faction. On WWE Raw, there was an invitation with the same phrase that has been echoed throughout all of the teases: remember who you are. There were two instances on SmackDown -- the first was earlier in the show when the Bron Breakker and Cedric Alexander match was taking place. A glitch with "remember who you are" was shown. There were lights surrounding it, possibly hinting toward the fireflies while sketches of a buzzard and stick figures that have both been part of previous teases. There was also a blurred out image of a figure, possibly Howdy.

Then, later on in the show, the weekly QR code showed up during a reveal for what's to come on Raw next week. Once scanned, it redirects you to a website where you're prompted to answer a series of questions: "are you happy?", "have you ever lost what matters most?", "have you ever been forgotten?", "do you remember who you are?", "will you take my hand?" and "why did you forget us?"

From there, no matter what you click you will receive "WHY DID YOU FORGET?" which has two blank spaces. Each blank square takes you to another prompt, "you forgot," two more blank spaces, "we will make you remember." Two more empty squares lead to "they walked through. You refused." From there, it leads to five boxes all with "NO" written in them.

If you click the first "NO" you are led to a photo of several people holding torches while others are in the background pointing toward the buzzards. On the second one those faces are now crossed out. The third option takes you to a giant red circle that glitches and takes you back to the beginning. The final two take you to a video which is much longer than the ones in the past. The video shows the inside of the house, full clips of the screen grabs from earlier in the show, buzzards, the drawings, dead animals, bugs, and more.

Order of each No you pick in the #UncleHowdy QR Code pic.twitter.com/6v0kSpMzbJ — Jackie (@JCoronado__) April 27, 2024

There's no set timeline for the return of Uncle Howdy or a debut of a faction, but with the next big WWE PLE Backlash set to take place on May 4th in France, that seems as good of a place as any to reintroduce the fan-favorite characters. In the meantime, Comicbook.com will continue to monitor both Raw and SmackDown to provide all the latest updates and breakdowns of the clues. Join me on X @haleyanne_ to further discuss the teases, what you think they mean, or who you think will be part of the faction!