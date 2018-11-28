Asuka Joins Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in TLC Triple Threat Match

Asuka successfully won a battle royale in the main event of SmackDown Live this week to insert herself into the SmackDown Women’s Champion Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at TLC alongside champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Lynch opened the show by calling out Flair for what she did in her match with Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series, namely by accusing “The Queen” of stealing her new, outspoken gimmick by attacking Rousey with kendo sticks and a steel chair. Flair brushed off the accusations, saying she was just being herself, but then said she’d be happy beat Lynch right then and there for her championship. Paige announced a TLC match between the two, which prompted the rest of the Blue Brand’s roster to come out and accuse her of not giving opportunities to anyone else. Paige agreed, setting up the main event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The closing moments saw Asuka get tossed onto the apron by Sonya Deville and nearly dragged off by Mandy Rose, but the former NXT Women’s Champion was able to fight off both. She successfully knocked off Deville with a devastating knee strike to win the match.

.@WWEAsuka is ready for her shot at the championship! pic.twitter.com/BC5vu7vcpU — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) November 28, 2018

Lynch and Flair, who were at ringside for the match, both stood up as Asuka celebrated her win. In usual fashion, Lynch held up her championship and began antagonizing her new opponent.

Asuka has been noticeably absent from the championship picture for several months. She originally debuted on the WWE main roster as an undefeated for NXT Women’s Champion, and by the time she won the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble in January she had a longer winning streak than Bill Goldberg.

That streak wound up coming to an unfortunate end at WrestleMania 34 when Asuka failed to beat Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Champion, tapping out to the Figure Eight in a 13-minute match. Flair would drop her championship to Carmella days later due to a Money in the Bank cash-in, and Asuka would fail to beat Carmella for the title in pay-per-view matches at Money in the Bank and Extreme Rules due to interference from James Ellsworth.

Flair won the SmackDown Women’s Championship back from Carmella in a triple threat match with Lynch at SummerSlam, prompting a feud between Lynch that has been off and on ever since.

TLC takes place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California on Dec. 16.