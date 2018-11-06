Seth Rollins Drops WWE RAW Tag Team Titles to Authors of Pain

Seth Rollins has proved in the past that he’s an iron man, but the current WWE Intercontinental Champion couldn’t overcome the numbers on Monday night to retain the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships.

Rollins and Dean Ambrose won the titles two weeks ago on RAW, but Ambrose turned on Rollins immediately following the match and hasn’t wanted anything to do with his fellow tag team champion since. Rollins has been carrying around both belts in his possession.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Monday night during RAW, which was on tape delay from Manchester, U.K., Rollins was forced to defend the belts against the Authors of Pain via orders from RAW acting General Manager Baron Corbin.

While Rollins put up a valiant fight early and throughout, he couldn’t overcome the two powerhouses and lost the championships in the end.

Despite the tag championship loss, Rollins remains Intercontinental Champion and is likely to feud with Ambrose over that belt for the next couple of months. It’s rumored right now that the duo will battle for the championship at December’s TLC event.

Following the championship loss, Ambrose walked through the crowd to the ring. He got on the microphone and said “you wanna know why I did what I did?”

Rollins mouthed “why?” and Ambrose shook his head before giving Rollins the Dirty Deeds DDT. Ambrose walked out smirking as the crowd boo’ed and the announcers noted he still hasn’t given an explanation for turning on his friend. His wife, Renee Young, said she also hasn’t been able to get any answers out of him.

The Authors of Pain, who had a great amount of success in NXT but have mostly been taking part in squash matches since coming to the main roster, seem likely to hold the tag team championships on Monday night for quite some time.

The RAW tag division is void of any major babyface team that seems likely to capture the titles in the near future, so look for a dominant run out of AOP with Drake Maverick at their side.