WWE Fans Don't Know What to Think of Tama Tonga's Odd Noises on SmackDown
Tama Tonga was making some weird noises during a backstage segment on SmackDown, and fans were perplexed
The King and Queen of the Ring Tournament matches were in full swing during tonight's WWE SmackDown, and that included a match between The Bloodline's Tama Tonga and LA Knight. The match itself held some memorable moments, but it was actually a segment before the match took place that got people talking online. After a commercial break, WWE showed what was happening in the backstage locker room of The Bloodline, and fans saw Tama Tonga making a bunch of odd noises as he psyched himself up for the match. It didn't take long for some priceless reactions to come flying in as a result, and you can find some of those reactions on the next slide.
Tonga was clearly rolling with the unhinged angle of his character, and all the sounds and gnashing of his teeth looked to further illustrate that point. He started doing it though right as the show came back from break, and the suddenness of coming back and immediately hearing him make those sounds is probably what really got people wondering what was going on.
Tonga would have a good night afterward, as he defeated LA Knight in their King of the Ring tournament match-up, and he will move on to the next round. That's great news for The Bloodline, who could use a bit of good news. There's been chaos within the group, and their leader Roman Reigns has still not returned. That's led to Solo Sikoa taking control, and he's brought in some new members, including Tonga and Tanga Loa. You can find some of the reactions on the next slide.
What have you thought of SmackDown? You can talk all things wrestling and WWE with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!
Random Noises
Tama Tonga scared me with his random noises#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/JdUdM0pfRk— 𝙏𝙧𝙞𝙗𝙖𝙡 𝙏𝙚𝙚𝙣 ⚡#𝒲𝑒𝒯𝒽𝑒𝒪𝓃𝑒𝓈 (@Rlop1234Goat) May 18, 2024
Beavis Vibes
Tama Tonga was giving Beavis. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/ZBOQxr0VVn— ✨The Saturnian Siren ✨ (@IAmMeganAmbers) May 18, 2024
What Is He Doing?
WHAT IS TAMA TONGA DOING??? #smackdownMay 18, 2024
Beavis In WWE
Nobody:
No one:
Tama Tonga: pic.twitter.com/ADv5w0mGBm— Cigmond (@Cg24091) May 18, 2024
Hilarious
TAMA TONGA IS HILARIOUS 😭😭😭#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/FJP6Gfkz4N— Nav (@Navtreaks) May 18, 2024
Sounding Like Taz
Why is Tama Tonga over here sounding like the Tasmanian devil 💀#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/wSutE0NOmz— Seth Joseph (@SethJoseph95) May 18, 2024
No One
No One:.............
Tama Tonga on #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/DCg1xiMLTv— AllDay 🚀 (@JkiddroxTV) May 18, 2024
Trending Now:
-
1Adult Swim to Revive Classic Toonami With New Anime Block
-
2The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln Stars in New Project From Rockstar Games Co-Founder
-
3Naruto Announces Official Crocs Line
-
4Stranger Things Creators Share New Looks at the Cast in Season 5
-
5Cancelled PS4 Game Is Returning With a Release on PS5