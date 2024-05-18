WWE Fans Don't Know What to Think of Tama Tonga's Odd Noises on SmackDown

The King and Queen of the Ring Tournament matches were in full swing during tonight's WWE SmackDown, and that included a match between The Bloodline's Tama Tonga and LA Knight. The match itself held some memorable moments, but it was actually a segment before the match took place that got people talking online. After a commercial break, WWE showed what was happening in the backstage locker room of The Bloodline, and fans saw Tama Tonga making a bunch of odd noises as he psyched himself up for the match. It didn't take long for some priceless reactions to come flying in as a result, and you can find some of those reactions on the next slide.

Tonga was clearly rolling with the unhinged angle of his character, and all the sounds and gnashing of his teeth looked to further illustrate that point. He started doing it though right as the show came back from break, and the suddenness of coming back and immediately hearing him make those sounds is probably what really got people wondering what was going on.

Tonga would have a good night afterward, as he defeated LA Knight in their King of the Ring tournament match-up, and he will move on to the next round. That's great news for The Bloodline, who could use a bit of good news. There's been chaos within the group, and their leader Roman Reigns has still not returned. That's led to Solo Sikoa taking control, and he's brought in some new members, including Tonga and Tanga Loa.

