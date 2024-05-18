WWE Women's Champion Bayley Rallies for a Second Evolution Premium Live Event

Six years ago WWE held the first-ever all women's PLE, Evolution. The show featured women from almost every generation of WWE and included Raw, SmackDown, NXT and NXT U.K.. Over 10,000 people attended the event live to see the company and its female wrestlers make history as WWE continued to usher in a new era for the women.

At the event, Becky Lynch defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair while Nikki Bella went up against Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship. A 20-woman battle royal also took place with some of WWE's iconic women including Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Alundra Blayze, Ivory, Molly Holly, Kelly Kelly and Maria Kanellis.

Fans and wrestlers alike have rallied for a follow-up event since the success of the first but WWE has yet to pull the trigger. The current WWE Women's Champion Bayley has taken notice of the fan reception to the Queen of the Ring tournament that has taken place over Raw and SmackDown over the last few weeks. Top WWE female superstars like Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai and Nia Jax as well as new recruits like Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill and Lyra Valkyria have all competed in the competition. It's left fans incredibly enthused for the future of the women's division, especially one under all new management. "This #QueenOfTheRing tournament is calling for an Evolution 2," Bayley wrote on X, tagging WWE.

The Queen of the Ring tournament has made its grand return for the first time since 2021 and the finals will take place in Saudi Arabia on May 25. On the red brand, Valkyria and former Women's Champion IYO SKY will go head to head for a spot in the finals against the SmackDown winner. As of now, Belair will go up against Jax in the semi-finals for the blue brand next week. Belair injured her knee in an earlier match and has been favoring it throughout the tournament. In her match against Stratton, the knee was further attacked but she's determined to become the next Queen of the Ring. Jax defeated Cargill in a pretty decisive effort, as Cargill was Cleary the favorite to win and advance. Jax won via disqualification. Another women's match set to take place is Lynch defending the Women's World Championship against Morgan who is hellbent on taking everything away from an injured Rhea Ripley -- her title, her stable, and possibly her right hand, Dominik Mysterio.