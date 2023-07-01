Bayley Keeps Spot in Money in the Bank Match and Cuts Shotzi's Hair on WWE SmackDown

A few weeks ago there was supposed to be a match between Bayley and Shotzi that would decide whether or not Bayley kept her spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match, but it sort of vanished and never happened. WWE finally had the match happen on tonight's episode of SmackDown, which first came to be after IYO SKY accepted the match on Bayley's behalf. Bayley was ultimately able to defeat Shotzi with some help from SKY, securing her spot at Money in the Bank. Shotzi would attack Bayley and SKY backstage but that would lead to Shotzi getting slammed onto a table. Then SKY would hold her down while Bayley cut her hair, and we'll likely see the ramifications of that next week on SmackDown.

Bayley kicked Shotzi and then grabbed her hair as she clubbed her on the head. Bayley missed a punch and Shotzi hit a bulldog. Then Shotzi hit a running knee and a big right hand but Bayley kicked out of the cover. Shotzi took out IYO SKY and then got back in the ring with Bayley, but Bayley hit a Bayley to Belly into a cover but Shotzi kicked out. Then Bayley hit Shotzi with a number of punches on the mat.

Shotzi blocked a suplex and then reversed one into a DDT. Shotzi then hit punches on Bayley and a running knee before connecting with a stand-up enziguri. It appeared that Shotzi tweaked her knee but she was still able to go over Bayley. Shotzi covered Bayley but she kicked out and then Shotzi hit a big move off the second rope.

Shotzi pinned Bayley but IYO SKY pulled Bayley's foot over the bottom rope. Then Bayley raked the eyes of Shotzi without the referee seeing and then she pinned Shotzi for the win, retaining her spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. A little bit later we got a backstage segment that had Shotzi confronting SKY and Bayley. Numbers eventually were too much to overcome and Damage CTRL picked her up and slammed Shotzi onto the table.

Sky then held Shotzi down on the table as Bayley threw powder into Shotzi's face. Then Bayley took scissors and started cutting Shotzi's hair, revealing a big swatch of green hair before they left Shotzi in the room. We'll have to wait and see what Shotzi's new look is next week, but in the meantime, you can find the full card for Money in the Bank below.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Bloodline Civil War: Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Trish Stratus

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

WWE's Money in the Bank kicks off on Saturday, July 1st at 3 PM EST, and will stream exclusively on Peacock.

