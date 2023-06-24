WWE Crowns New Unified Women's Tag Team Champions, Injured Superstar Returns on SmackDown

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships and the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships were set to be unified on tonight's episode of SmackDown, which featured Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn taking on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Fyre and Dawn were in control early, but Rousey and Baszler were able to weather the early storm, and it would end up being Baszler and Rousey locking Fyre and Dawn into submissions, causing them to tap. Rousey and Baszler would retain their Titles and then become the Unified Tag Team Champions, but they would get a surprise in the form of a returning Liv Morgan, who is back from injury to try and take back the Titles she and Raquel never lost.

Baszler and Fyre started things off, and Fyre would eventually get the tag to Dawn and the two would work together to knock Baszler off her feet. They went for a cover but Baszler kicked out, and then Rousey tagged in to face Dawn. Arm drags followed and then more punches to the head, but Dawn caught Rousey with a kick. Dawn then made the tag to Fyre who grabbed Rousey's legs and slammed her to the mat face-first.

Fyre covered Rousey but Rousey kicked out. Dawn then knocked Baszler off the apron while Fyre slammed Rousey down, ad then Dawn caught Rousey unaware. Fyre tagged in and hit Rousey's leg, but then Baszler knocked Dawn off the turnbuckle. Rousey was able to come down on her good leg, but once we came back from commercial, Rousey had Fyre in an ankle lock, but she was able to escape.

Baszler tagged in and went to work on Fyre, but Dawn soon tagged in and cleared out everyone. Baszler locked in the Kirifuda Clutch on Dawn, but Fyre broke it up. Rousey tried to get some payback, but Fyre knocked her out of the ring too. Baszler then got the Clutch back in on Fyre and Rousey got the arm bar locked in on Dawn, and they both had to tap out. Rousey and Baszler are your new unified WWE Tag Team Champions.

Raquel Rodriguez sat in on commentary for the match and afterward started walking backstage. Rousey and Baszler started taunting her though and asked what she was even doing there. Rodriguez said she was looking to take back the Titles they never lost, and that prompted Baszler and Rousey to ask who she was referring to, and that's when Liv Morgan's music hit.

Morgan has been out with an injury since May, and that injury is what caused Rodriguez and Morgan to have to surrender the Women's Tag Team Titles in the first place. Rodriguez and Morgan never lost the Titles, and with her partner back, we could see them reclaim their gold sooner than later.

