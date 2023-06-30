Liv Morgan and Michin Would Love to See WWE Create an All Women's Weekly Show

It's been quite some time since the WWE Evolution pay-per-view, an all women's event that took place back in 2018. While there was hope the event would become an annualized tradition, that never came to fruition. While some of WWE's biggest stars are women, fans would definitely love to see the Women's Division featured more on television, and a recent idea from Liv Morgan and Michin would be a perfect way to make that happen. The two superstars recently spoke to Nick Hausman's Haus of Wrestling at a community event ahead of Money in the Bank, and they were asked what was left in the evolution (H/T Fightful). Their answer was a weekly all women's show, and it's an idea we are absolutely behind.

"It is a good question because it is very equal playing fields right now," Morgan said. "There's nothing that the men have done that we have not done, and so I just hope that we just keep getting more opportunity more time. Maybe an all-female show, who knows?" Michin then said, "Like a weekly show."

"Yeah, a weekly all-females show," Morgan said. "We have the talent and the roster to do it. But I think just think at this time, we just appreciate being equal and not less than. We are equal to, you know, the men in our company, which, at one point, they were the focal, and we were the accessory, and now to be seen on the same playing field as them, I think we all just appreciate that and are enjoying that and looking to show the company that they made the right decision."

Right now WWE has three main shows on TV and one additional weekly show, which include Monday Night Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and Main Event. Even with three hours to its runtime, many fans still want to see far more of the Women's Division featured on television, especially after WWE brought several Superstars back into the mix over the past year.

We'll have to wait and see if WWE ends up adding another show to its lineup, but in the meantime, everyone is focused on Money in the Bank, which will take place in London this Saturday. The event will have two superstars walking away with the Money in the Bank briefcases, which will undoubtedly shake up the Title pictures in future weeks and possibly months. You can find the official card for Money in the Bank below.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Bloodline Civil War: Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Trish Stratus

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

WWE's Money in the Bank kicks off on Saturday, July 1st at 3 PM EST, and will stream exclusively on Peacock.

