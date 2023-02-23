Kenny Omega Teases Working With Mercedes Monè in NJPW

Even just two months into the new year, New Japan Pro Wrestling looks significantly different compared to 2022. Kazuchika Okada once again reigns with the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, dethroning Jay White to begin his seventh reign with the company's top prize. White himself is done in NJPW, as that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 loss started a losing streak that culminated in a Loser Leaves NJPW match this past weekend at NJPW Battle in the Valley. Speaking of Wrestle Kingdom and Battle in the Valley, more NJPW changes occurred at those shows, with Kenny Omega leaving the former with the IWGP United States Title and Mercedes Monè walking away from the latter as IWGP Women's Champion.

Before each of their championship victories, Omega and Monè shared a moment backstage at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, which was captured by cameras. Monè shared this video on her Twitter, leaving Omega with an "until our paths meet again." The Best Bout Machine responded shortly after, teasing a mixed tag match either alongside or against Monè in down the line.

"Our work with NJPW isn't quite done yet, so I'm sure they will!" Omega wrote. "I hear they sometimes do mix matches now too..."

This possible mixed tag match could feature a number of combinations. Omega and Monè could team together against a male and female duo, or the two champions could stand on opposing teams. If that's the case, Monè's partner could be Okada, as the two posed with their championships together at the end of NJPW Battle in the Valley. That could lead to Omega teaming with the woman that Monè beat to win her gold, KAIRI, or possibly a name from the AEW women's division. Fans have begun to fantasy book inaugural AEW Women's Champion Riho as Omega's tag partner.

Monè has emphasized that she is currently a free agent, meaning this bout could hypothetically happen on AEW soil. That said, Omega's response indicates that it would be a bout that would be scheduled for the Far East. Monè was heavily rumored to debut at the January 11th edition of AEW Dynamite, with Dr. Britt Baker DMD seemingly teasing "The Boss" in weeks prior. Monè did not end up appearing on that show and has yet to compete for any promotion outside of NJPW since her return to professional wrestling.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Monè and Omega's NJPW futures.